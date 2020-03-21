Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rama dadi reveals to Naira that Vivaan’s parents want Vansh back! In the earlier episode, the nurse made some shocking revelations related to their daughter, that she is alive. It will be interesting to see will they be able to meet their daughter?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It’s one of the longest-running soap operas, and the reason behind its popularity is its plot and cast. In season 4, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are playing the main roles, and the plot is heading towards another twist where Rama dadi returns to the family. However, here’s a twist as dadi reveals to Naira that Vivaan’s parents want Vansh back! After knowing this Naira gets restless and fears to share this news to Gayu.

Meanwhile, Gayu is pregnant for the second time but it seems like Vivaan’s parents want Vansh as they don’t have any grandchild. On the other hand, Kartik gets to know all the situation and decides that he has to come up with some solution.

In the earlier episode, the nurse accepts her mistake made some shocking revelations related to their daughter, in the letter she revealed that their daughter is alive, but on Naira’s delivery day, a stranger came up to the nurse and offered her Rs 10 lakh for the kid! She agreed to the offer and that person gave a photograph to her and asked her to give the baby to him. After repenting on her mistake she sends that same photograph to Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

On the other hand, Kartik fears sharing the news to Naira but eventually he has to reveal the truth to her. After knowing all the truth Naira gets shocked and asks from Kartik is this true? Indeed the plot is showcasing one of the most eye-grabbing episodes. It will be interesting to see will they be able to meet their daughter? Will, they can find the culprit behind this evil plan?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App