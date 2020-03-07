Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: India's most-watched show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is garnering love from Indian viewers as Naira's and Kartik love story is the most eye-grabbing story in it. In the upcoming episode, Naira will be seen holding Jhaveri’s collar!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s much-loved show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading towards its biggest twist, where Naira will grab Jhaveri’s collar in the court. In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will get to watch, where Shivani exposes the real face of lawyer, Jhaveri. She stated that he is the real culprit behind Kartik’s accident, and planned the scenario in such a way that he can be saved from bars.

Meanwhile, for the Kartik’s hit and run court case, Jhaveri will appear in front of the judge, however, Jhaveri moves a plea requesting honourable judges to dismiss the case, as the only witness who was present there, has taken his name out from the case. So hereby there is no one to explain the actual truth behind the accident.

Now here comes the twist, when Naira loses his patience and in front of the judge she burst out in anger and grabs Jhaveri’s collar, with that she opens about the truth behind Kartik’s accident. Which made whole Goenka family in shock. Will Naira teach a lesson to Jhaveri? or After knowing the truth will Goenka family go against Jhaveri?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest promo:

