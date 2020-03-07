Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Due to coronavirus, actress Pankhuri Awasthy cancelled her International trip, and decided to visit Pushkar. Till now 31 cases of coronavirus has come across in India.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The outbreak of coronavirus is affecting people’s lives in every possible way. Amidst, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Pankhuri Awasthy also cancelled her International trip due to this fatal virus spread. Reports said, the diva planned an International trip with her husband Gautam Rode.

However, due to coronavirus she cancelled her trip and decided to visit a destination in India. So, they planned for Pushkar, as it is a lovely place. Indeed after delivering quality content to her fans, Awasthy really deserves a much needed time break from a hectic schedule. Talking on her work front, Awasthy managed to win millions of hearts with some of the highest TRP gaming serials Laal Ishq, Kaun Hai? And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Meanwhile, she also debuted in Bollywood with the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, as Kusum. The film released on February 21, 2020. She even won various accolades for her ace acting skills, and by looking at her work tenure she really deserves a vacation. In 2017, Rode proposed her and in 2018 they got married. Well, by looking at her efforts which she has given for her fans, she really deserves a vacation.

