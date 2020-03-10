Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview 10th March 2020: The longest-running and high on drama daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have currently landed on a very sensitive subject where the lead characters Kartik and Naira are stuck between justice for Trisha and his family members Luv and Kush. Moreover, their fight with lawyer Jhaveri has made their battle even more difficult.

In the last episode, Naira was seen blaming herself for Kartik’s accident as in the run of saving Mohan (their eye-witness) Kartik injures his own legs permanently. It seems that after Kartik, Jhaveri targets Naira. In the recently released promo, Jhaveri will be seen pushing Naira in a ditch which makes her unconscious.

Though Naira is seen saving herself and tries hard to get her out of that ditch, due to some gas spelled by Jhaveri in the dig, Naira is seen struggling hard.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Kartik comes to know about Naira’s situation. Will Kartik be able to save Naira from such a problem or will lose Naira permanently. Moreover, this will also be exciting to see how Naira and Kartik together fight this critical situation.

