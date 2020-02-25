Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview February 25, 2020: After a major argument between Kartik and Manish Goenka, the latter is seen asking Naira and Kartik to leave their house. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview February 25, 2020: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is among the most popular shows on Television, is currently dealing with a sensitive issue. Though the initial fight of Naira (Shevangi Joshi) was just about making Luv-Kush guilty of their mistake, but since the time Kartik has joined hands with her wife, it seems that the struggle has just begun as in today’s episode, Manish Goenka, who happens to be the father of Kartik in the show, asks the duo to leave their house as per the promo.

Talking about the last episode, both Naira and Kartik are successful in exposing Jhaveri and reveals that Jhaveri is the father of Abhishek, who was the main culprit behind Trisha’s molestation. After listening to the truth, the entire family gets disturbed when Kartik keeps on proving Luv and Kush mistake.

After all the arguments and fights, Manish Goenka loses his patience and asks Naira and Kartik to leave the house. It seems that the family’s support behind Luv and Kush will soon end in disturbing Kairav and Vansh.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava gets insecure of Paras Chhabra-Jasleen Matharu’s chemistry, watch video

Now, the interesting part will be how will Naira and Kartik, who has always supported the family and have faced all the problems alone, will face this situation.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Divya Agarwal slams Mahira Sharma for lying about winning Dadasaheb Phalke award, calls it disgraceful

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App