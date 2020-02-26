Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 26, 2020: After an argument with Manish Goenka, Kartik and Naira will be seen finding proof against Luv-Kush in the house. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 26, 2020: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest-running shows on Television. With a unique concept and a gripping storyline, the show got premiered in 2009 and even after ten years, it is among the top TRP rated show of the era. But it seems that the story is currently on a sensitive point where the lead stars can be seen standing against their families. From the last few episodes, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira are (Shevangi Joshi) seen fighting for justice for Trisha by going against their whole family.

Moreover, in the last episode, Manish Goenka( Kartik’s father) was also seen ordering Kartik to leave their house. Though, after multiple attempts by the family to stop the duo, both Kartik and Naira don’t change their opinion and it will be exciting to see how both of them solve this problem standing opposite to their family. Talking about the promo, It seems that in today’s episode, both Naira and Kartik will be seen digging out proofs against Luv and Kush and are seen finding the later’s phone.

Though, Luv and Kush deleted the video of Trisha long back, but Kartik is seen revealing that deleted media can also be recovered but it seems that Manish again becomes a hurdle in their plan as he smells something fishy in the house.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira will take out facts and figures to prove their point in front of the family and will prove Luv and Kush guilty.

