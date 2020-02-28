Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview February 28, 2020: Kartik and Naira are both struggling hard to get an eye-witness for Trisha's case against Luv-Kush. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview February 28, 2020: The lead actors of one of the most loved and longest shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are currently having a tough time as both Kartik and Naira can be seen in a war against their family. Though this has not happened for the first time, it seems that their stand against their family will distance them from their closeness ones. After a lot of struggle and problems, finally, there is a ray of hope as the lead stars found themselves a lawyer.

Yes, you guessed it right, Mr. Jhaberi’s assistant Shivani has agreed to fight Trisha case. In the promo released, we saw that Kartik and Naira requested Trisha to narrate the entire incident that happened with her that day as that might give them a hint. The duo proved right as Trisha remembers that while running she bumped into a balloon vendor.

Post to which, Shivani is seen telling Naira and Kartik that if they could find an eye-witness, this can prove to be a great benefit to their case as it will become stronger. Further, Naira and Kartik are seen finding the eye-witness for giving a new angle to their case.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Kanvikar wants her husband to do Bigg Boss

Overall, it will be quite interesting to see will Trisha get justice and how Naira and Kartik help her in this tough situation.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: What’s brewing? Jasleen Matharu chooses Mayur Verma over Paras Chhabra in Shehbaaz Gill Ki Class, watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App