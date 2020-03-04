Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th March 2020 Preview: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has currently landed on a sensitive note where families are reaching any extent to get a green chit for their kids. From the last few episodes, Kartik and Naira can be seen struggling hard to get justice for Trisha. Whether it is finding proof or catching hod the eye-witness, both of them are leaving no chance of fighting against Jhaveri.

Now, as per the recent development though, Naira becomes successful in getting a new date from the court, it seems that their true struggle has now begun as Jhaveri manipulates their eye-witness in court and Shivani, who happens to be Trisha’s lawyer, fails to compete with Jhaveri.

In the upcoming episode, Naira will be seen struggling from a painful situation when Kairav gives a media statement that he doesn’t want to go to her mom as he is scared she might punish him and call the police, which leads to media raising questions on her motherhood which makes her disheartened.

Overall, it will really interesting to see how Naira will be able to sustain from this situation when people raise objections on her motherhood.

