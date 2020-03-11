In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Kairav and Naira motivating Kartik to walk on his legs. The show is giving a high voltage drama, read the full article to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview: One of the longest-running shows of Indian Television, which is loved bu the audiences has currently reached an interesting turn. The show is loved by the viewers because of its viewers as the ups and downs and twists and turns in the plot of the show are different than the other shows. The show has garnered a lot of attention from people.

The recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are high with twists as Kartik and Naira are fighting for Trisha’s case in court. In the coming episode, we will get to see that Jhaveri will prove Naira mentally unstable. Jhaveri even gives a statement in the court that Kartik would also have proved her mentally unstable but unfortunately, he is not present in the court today. Fortunately, Kartik makes his perfect entry in the court on time and saves Naira from humiliation.

Later when Naira observes, she gets to know that Kartik’s leg is not working and he is not able to stand as he comes in a wheelchair. After seeing Kartik’s condition Kairav and Naira gives support to him ad motivates him to walk on his legs. The even support him during the physiotherapy sessions. Now, Kairav wants Kartik to stand on his legs as soon as possible. As it will help them to make the case stronger and fight it back even stronger.

Will Kartik be able to stand on his legs? For more updates stay tuned to NEWS X

