Father of Rajan Shahi, a famous producer known for shows like Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai passed away Monday morning , he was suffering from prolonged illness and he received a heart attack because of which he lost his life. Read the article to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running television shows it has been one of the most loved shows as well. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi known for their roles of Kartik and Niara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the most loved couple on television, They ave also garnered a lot of fame and popularity from the show. The show always does well on the TRP charts and the audiences never disappoint the cast and crew of the show. The show became the only Hindi GEC show which completed 3000 episodes.

The producer of the show Rajan Shahi is always appreciated for his work and in fact, he is also a popular face like Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. However, sad news came on Monday morning that the father of the ace producer Rajan has passed away. As per the reports, his father was suffering from prolonged illness and he lost his life when he received a heart attack. Rajan’s father used to stay in Delhi but shifted to Mumbai around a year back.

If we talk about Rajan Shahi then we must say that he had a wonderful journey. He has produced some best shows of the television industry. He started with the show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai and is now producing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also been into the Marathi industry with producing the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He made the same show in Hindi as well and titled the show as Anupama, the show was supposed to begin but has been postponed due to the pandemic and lockdown. He also brought up a spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia titled it as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which is also doing a great job in the TRP chart. Shahi recently shared a post on his Instagram, expressing happiness about his journey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App