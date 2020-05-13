Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After charming everyone with her dance moves on Genda Phool, Shivangi Joshi has shared a video of her playing badminton on her Instagram account. Check it out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi is making the most of her time in quarantine in her hometown Dehradun. From sharing photos of the beautiful hills, showcasing her dance moves to spending time with her family, the actor’s quarantine is no less than a holiday. As her dance video on Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Genda Phool continues to charm the fans, she has shared another fun video on her Instagram account.

Going viral on her fan pages for all the right reasons, Shivangi Joshi is seen playing badminton in her recent Instagram post. The actor is dressed in a red top with black racer shorts and sneakers. To add to the cuteness metre, Shivangi has tied her hair in two pig tails.

Speaking about her time in quarantine, the actor had recently told a news portal that she is currently in her hometown spending some time with family. She spends most of her time playing with her nephew Vansh, which she really enjoys. Shivangi added that she feels really fortunate to have a baby at home with whom she can play all day.

Also Read: Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana shares childhood picture, take a look

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor shares experience of working with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey, says he still feels nervous

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi essays the role of Naira in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The shooting of all shows has been temporary stalled due to coronavirus lockdown. She was slated to walk the Cannes red carpet this year to promote her film Our Own Sky, which has now also been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati to wed lady love Miheeka Bajaj by the end of this year

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App