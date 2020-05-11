Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who stars in Star Plus's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is taking social media by a storm with her dance moves on Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez's song Genda Phool. Check it out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira in the show, is currently observing the lockdown from the beautiful hills of Uttarakhand. She is in Dehradun with her family and is making the most out of this time. Keeping up with the social media trends, Shivangi has treated her fans with a dance video on Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest song Genda Phool. In the video, Shivangi is seen mesmerising everyone with her super-cool and graceful dance moves on Genda Phool. Her dance moves are so beautiful that she will keep you hooked to her dance video.

As she dances to the beats of Genda Phool, Shivangi Joshi is seen dressed in a high neck grey top with side slits and black leggings and sneakers. She has kept her look with natural with no to minimal makeup and open tresses. So far, the dance video of Shivangi has managed to garner more than 5 lakh views on social media.

Speaking about Shivangi Joshi and her love for dance, her mother Yashoda Joshi recently told a news portal that she was really fond of dancing when she was young but her family never approved of it. Whenever she danced, she would get punished. Now when she looks at Shivangi dancing, she feels so proud. She added that it feels like Shivangi is fulfilling her dreams.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi has become one of the most popular faces of Indian Television with her portrayal of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was slated to walk the Cannes red carpet this year for debut movie Our Own Sky but that has now been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

