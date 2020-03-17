Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to go on air for an hour. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Amidst coronavirus outbreak, though many Television shows delayed their shoots and all the production teams are taking various precautions for the safety of their units, it seems that the makers of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have decided to keep their audience more entertained by changing the time of the show.

Yes, you heard it right, from now onwards Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be telecasted from 9 pm to 10 pm Monday to Saturday. The main reason for the entended showtime is Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa which was all set to premiere from March 16 will wait for some time to get launched in the wake of Coronavirus so the time slot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is extended.

Not just this, Indian Motion Producers’ of Pictures Association (IMPPA) has also revealed that the shoot of all the advertisements, films, Tv shows, and web shows will be stopped till March 31 and will continue post from April 1, 2020.

Watch the video of Naira and Anupamaa here–

However, the question that arises is how will the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will manage to shoot new episodes to cover the one hour slot or will it continue to entertain with older episodes. Talking about the storyline, after Luv and Kush incident, Kartik and Naira will be seen digging out the truth behind their lost daughter Kaira. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira will expose Dr. Leela after Kartik’s phone call.

