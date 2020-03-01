Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: After struggling hard to find the eye-witness, Kartik and Naira to get disappointed after eyewitness refuses to help them. Read full details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The longest and the most loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently on a crucial stage as the lead stars are stuck between justice and their family. In the last few episodes, Kartik and Naira were busy in finding the eye-witness who can make the case more easier and stronger.

After a big struggle, finally, Kartik and Naira get successful in finding the balloon vendor, Mohan, who is a simple man and wears specs. On the other hand, Shaktiman’s men also chase the vendor and threaten him not to get involved in any case. Post to which, Mohan, the balloon vendor refuses to help Kartik and Naira and denies to appear in the court as the eye-witness.

Overall, it will be very stressful for Naira and Kartik to deal with the court case without any proof and to support Trisha over their family’s sentiments.

Further, Shaktiman, who betrayed Naira on the first hiring of court, will be trying head to toe to save his son and to make Luv-Kush win this court case.

