Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Gayu to take a stand against Samarth's dictatorship in the upcoming episode and will also be seen leaving Goenka's house. Read the reason below—

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently high on drama as after finishing up the Luv and Kush incident, the lead couple Naira and Kartik are currently busy digging out the truth behind their daughter. Especially after Leela’s letter which clarified that their daughter is still alive.

The major twist will now be added by Gayu, who is pregnant and for a long time tolerating the dictatorship of Samarth on her life. Though, both of them got involved in a spat earlier where Naira came in between to deal with Samarth and narrated him about different mood swings during pregnancy, this time it will be Gayu who will be taking a stand against Samarth.

As per the reports, in the upcoming episodes, Samarth will again be scolding Vansh for sitting on Gayu’s laps. Not just this, he also insults him by calling him overweight. Listening to all this, Vansh feels bad and goes to his room and is seen crying. Later, Gayu becomes very angry and decides to leave the house and shift to Singhania Mansion.

Later, Samarth realizes his mistake and promises that he will never repeat such kind of behavior with Vansh. Seeing this, Gayu decides to stay back but warns Samarth that if he repeats this, she will take no time to leave Goenka’s house. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Samarth manages to maintain a cordial relationship with Vansh to save his married life.

