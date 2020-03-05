Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Starplus's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on an interesting note as Naira and Kartik will soon expose Jhaveri's game on Holi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shevangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has currently reached a stage where the lead stars Kartik and Naira are stuck between getting justice to Trisha and their family members like Luv and Kush. From finding the eye-witness in the court to getting into every detail of the case, Kartik and Naira are missing no chance to sort this case out but it seems that their fight with Jhaveri will give a new angle to their case.

In the last episode, Jhaveri was successful in manipulating Trisha’s eye-witness and give his statement a new direction. Later when Naira digs out a way of proving Mohan(eye-witness) right, Jhaveri again becomes alert in erasing the witness from the case. In the promo released, Kartik and Mohan gets involved in an accident while Kartik is seen convincing the ballon vendor to give his statement.

Though, the promo gets ended with a blackout and Naira is seen breaking out in tears after listening to the news of the accident on her phone. This case will take a new turn when Kartik and Naira decide to expose Jhaveri as they obtain solid evidence against Luv and Kush and decides to unfold all the details on Holi.

Now, this will be interesting to see how Niara and Kartik cope up with this situation of choosing between Trisha’s justice and family priorities.

