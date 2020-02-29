Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav will be seen giving a false statement to media about Naira's hatred towards Luv and Kush. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has currently landed on a very sensitive subject where Naira (played by Shevangi Joshi) and Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) are standing against their families to protect Trisha. In the last few episodes, both Kartik and Naira were seen trying hard to get an eye-witness for their case but it seems that Kairav makes all their efforts go in vain.

As per the reports, Kairav will be the one bringing a major twist in the show. In the upcoming episode, Kairav will be seen talking to the media and says that Luv and Kush are great brothers. He further adds up giving a false statement that Naira hates Luv and Kush and proves Naira wrong.

Overall, it will be quite interesting to see whether Kairav’s media statement makes Trisha’s case more difficult and Naira guilty of her mistake of leaving her kid.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh realises their mistake, now exchange calmer vibes

Moreover, Kartik and Naira will again be in trouble waters as the eye-witness which they were about to meet gets threatened by a third party which makes their case more weaker before going to the court.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wishes good luck to Kushal Tandon for his next project, see photo

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Meenakshi instigates Kuhu to add sleeping pills in Mishti’s coffee

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App