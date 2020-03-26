Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Kartik might get disheartened after meeting his daughter Kiara for the first time but with a twist. Read the details below—

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shevangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is no doubt among the most loved daily soaps. From emotional and family content to coming with social messages, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata are no doubt aware of how to make the longest-running daily soap interesting.

Currently, the show is showcasing two different points, one the makers are showcasing how to take precautions against COVID-19, other busy Kartik digging out truths to find out his daughter Kaira. Though, Goenka’s have changed their house and all the family members were gearing up to celebrate Dadi’s birthday, Kartik, on the other hand, was busy with his team of investigators who have been appointed for his daughter.

In the last episode, the entire family was seen giving a big surprise to Dadi on her birthday by organizing a birthday party with a home-made cake. While everyone was enjoying, dancing and teasing each other, Kartik received a phone call where his private investigator informed that he has found his daughter. Listening to this, Kartik gets excited and tells him that he is coming. As per the development, after Kartik gets off to meet his daughter, he will have to face various challenges.

Though, Kartik will be meeting Kaira for the very first time, the situations might take a turn and he might get disheartened from the current situation. Now, the interesting point will be how will Kartik react after seeing Kaira for the first time or destiny has planned something else for Kartik.

