Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai Spoiler alert: As Kartik and Naira are fighting for the truth, Jhaveri is trying his best to create more and more problems for them. He planned an accident to kill Kartik and in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Kartik will be injured. Read more details inside:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spoiler: Star Plus popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is gearing up for some major twists. In the previous episodes of the show, we have seen how Jhaveri has crossed all limits of evilness and how furious he becomes when Naira intrudes the case.

In the previous episode of the show, we also saw how devastated Naira becomes when she hears Kairav’s statement which he gave to the media. When a group to media reporters asks Kairav if he misses his mother or not, he says that he does not miss her which hits like a rock to Naira.

Further, Kartik and Naira are trying their best to find suitable evidence against the latter. When Kartik gets his hands on one of the evidence that is Mohan ji, he tries to convince him to become his witness but he he is unaware of the truck barrelling towards them.

Jhaveri has executed the accident to kill Kartik and stop Mohan to stand as an eye witness but fortunately, Kartik is saved. However, Kartik faced a lot of injures and was rushed to the hospital. Naira, shocked to hear about injured Kartik also rushed to see Kartik. She gets completely shattered when she witnesses an unconscious Kartik lying on the hospital bed.

Have a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai upcoming episode:

Thereafter, Jhaveri is seen happy and celebrating as he gets successful in delaying the hearing of the case due to Kartik’s accident. As Kartik and Naira are surrounded by problems, they have to face them and Jhaveri at the same time in order to save their family. Moreover, their problems are going to increase as Kartik is brought in a wheelchair and is temporarily unable to walk. Amidst such problems will Naira and Kartik be able to expose Jhaveri and win the case?

