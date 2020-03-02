Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kartik, Naira gets shaken up after listening to Kairav's media statement. Read the details here—

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Most-loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in a troublesome situation as Kartik and Naira’s fight against their family is now affecting their bond with Kairav. From the last few episodes, the lead pair Kartik and Naira were seen fighting against Shaktiman and their family to get justice for Trisha.

From recording statements to looking into every nook of the case, both Kartik and Naira are seen struggling hard for this case but it seems that something huge is still waiting for the lead duo. As per the recent development, Kairav will be seen giving a new drastic turn to the script as he will be giving a shocking statement to the media.

In the statement, Kairav will be praising Luv and Kush and will also reveal that Naira hates Luv and Kush and puts ugly allegations against Naira.

After listening to this, both Kartik and Naira get shaken up as Kairav calls Naira, the villain of the family. Post to which, Kartik, Naira gets disheartened after realizing that Kairav is on the wrong track.

