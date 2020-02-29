Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kartik and Naira will soon be in trouble as the eye-witness they wish to bring to the court gets threatened by someone. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kelata is currently performing quite well in terms of TRP. Thanks to the grasping story, gripping screenplay, and the phenomenal acting skills of the actors that have made the show amongst the top watched daily soaps. Though the show is performing well, the lead stars are currently in trouble.

Kartik and Naira, who are currently against their family and are supporting Trisha against their own brothers Luv-Kush will soon be falling in trouble waters due to this case. In the last episode, Shivangi Bhatia, assistant of Mr. Jhaberi, agreed to fight their case and demanded an eye witness to make the case stronger. Post to which, both Kartik and Naira are seen helping Trisha recalling the same situation.

Reports reveal that as soon as they could reach out to the balloon vendor, who was among the eye-witness of the case, he gets threatened by some third party before Naira and Kartik could meet him. Overall it will be quite exciting to see whether both Naira and Kartik will be able to solve this situation alone.

Further, this will also be exciting whether Kartik and Naira are successful in taking out the truth in Trisha’s court case and find out who is guilty.

