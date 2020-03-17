Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: One of the most-watched show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase jaw-dropping episode, where Kartik will slap Naira as he wants to dig deep into the secret of her first pregnancy. Watch promo here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan’s much-loved show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a new twist in it, as Kartik seems to be angry with Naira, as he wants to know all about his first pregnancy. He tries all the possible ways to dig deep to know the truth.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will be seen contacting Dr Leela who was Naira’s doctor, but she avoids his call. However, he didn’t stop there as he visited Dr. Leela’s hospital and wants to confront her for the matter. The whole situation made him angry and as he enters the house, Naira tried to cheer him up by loving him, amid Kartik will slap her! This gave a shock to her as she couldn’t understand the reason behind his rudeness.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has taken a 5-year leap where Naira has a son name, Kairav. However, Kartik was married to Vedika, but as soon she realizes that Naira is his love she gets ready to give divorce to him. It will interesting to see, will Kartik get to the root of the secret or Naira herself confesses him about everything.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo:

Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka and Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka are in lead roles. The show is a spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh. Both the series are popular among the Indian viewers, as they display high drama and twist.

