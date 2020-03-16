Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Naira and Kartik will find out that their daughter is alive. Their daughter Kaira had not died but was kidnapped by Aditya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: After a series of roadblocks, a good news is awaiting for Naira and Kartik at their doorstep. In the recent episodes, we saw how Naira and Kartik joined hands to expose Jhaveri and reveal the truth of Luv Kush in front of their entire family. This not only rekindled romance between them but also sorted out the differences between Goenka family members. A latest news portal suggests that Naira and Kartik will learn that their daughter is still alive in the upcoming episodes.

It so happens that when Naira goes to see the doctor with Gayu, she meets a little girl. That little girl will be none other than her daughter, who apparently died at the time of birth due to premature delivery. Naira and Kartik will soon find out that their daughter had not died but was kidnapped by Aditya. When confronted by Naira and Kartik, Aditya will confess his mistake.

In a promo that is going viral on social media, we see Kartik on phone with a lady doctor. When he introduces himself, the lady doctor goes numb and cuts the call. Kartik then thinks to himself that something is definitely odd and he needs to find out what it is.

What would happen when Naira and Kartik will finally meet their daughter after so many years? Will Kairav and their family accept their daughter? To find out, watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 9:30 pm.

