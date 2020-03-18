Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the upcoming episodes, Naira and Kartik will find out that their daughter is alive. Nurse Leela will reveal the truth to them through a letter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: One of the most loved and longest running Hindi shows of India, i.e Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is gearing up for yet another interesting twist. After Trisha’s fight against Luv and Kush, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will now witness the revelation of Naira and Kartik’s daughter. Years ago, Naira gave birth to a pre-mature baby girl, who died at the hospital. It took the couple a long time to overcome the trauma and then welcomed Kairav into their lives.

In one of the recent episodes, Naira and Kartik revisited that hospital and it brought back a plethora of emotions. Kartik also got the number of the nurse named Leela who delivered their baby girl. When he called her, Kartik found something suspicious and started tracing her. He avoided telling Naira about it since it would disturb her. Recently, we saw how Kartik left the pooja that was being held in the memory of their daughter, after he spots Leela with her son.

Looking at Kartik’s behaviour, Naira exclaims that something is definitely wrong because Kartik would never do something like this. The upcoming episodes will witness that when Kartik reaches Leela’s house, her son hands him over a letter. Kartik reads the letter and brings it home to Naira. Naira also reads the letter and gets emotional. The letter reads that Naira and Kartik’s daughter is still alive.

Will Kartik and Naira be able to trace their daughter? How will they bring her back to Goenka house and introduce her to everyone in the family, especially Kairav? To find out, keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus at 9 pm.

