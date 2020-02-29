Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Indian daily soaps. In today's episode, Shaktiman will threaten the eye witness who can make the case of Kartik and Naira strong.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Star Plus’s longest-running show is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Infact, it comes 4th in the list of longest-running Indian Daily soaps. In recent episodes, lots of drama can be witnessed. Twists and turns are what make the serial life so long and even successful.

In the latest episode, the viewers are going to witness another twist as Kartik and Naira realize that one balloon vendor can be an eye witness of the incident which can make their case strong. Both of them tries to find this balloon vendor and even reach him. When Kartik and Naira ask the ballon vendor Mohan, to help them, he even agrees. Mohan seems to be a very simple guy.

While all of this was going fine suddenly someone threatens Mohan. It was none other than Shaktiman Jhaveri’s goon. Thus after the threat, Mohan refuses to help Kartik and Naira. After all of this Kartik tries to make the ballon vendor understand that nothing will happen to him. While he was trying to convince him to be the eye witness and not get scared, here a truck in speed approaches them and is about to hit them hard.

Can Shaktiman Jhaveri be so deadly that he takes Kartik and Mohan’s life to win the case?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered a lot of fan following and has always been a very addictive show. The characters of the show are so real with their acting and skills. All the drama and surprises are loved by the viewers. So, stay tuned for more updates.

