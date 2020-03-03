Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the upcoming episode, Trisha will be seen getting terrified from Kartik's accident and decides to withdraw her case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The most loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its full swing as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce new twists to make it even more exciting. From the last few episodes, Kartik ad Naira are missing no opportunity to make their case stronger. From recording statements of Trisha to getting more deep in the case, both Naira and Kartik are trying hard for Trisha, but it seems all their efforts go in vain as Jhaveri is up with a full proof plan.

As per the development, Kartik gets a solid proof against Luv and Kush and rushes court in order to show the evidence. Soon after Jhaveri comes to know about the truth and tries hard not to let Kartik reach the court. Though Kartik manages to save Mohan’s life, in return ends up being injured.

Later, Naira comes in support of Kartik and helps him with a wheelchair. After watching all this, Trisha decides to withdraw her case as he loses hope and gets terrified after seeing Kartik’s accident.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Champakk Lal gives a lesson on unity in diversity

After seeing that Trisha is losing hope, Kartik and Naira comes in support of Trisha and encourages her to fight this case and not to give up so easily. Later, Naira is also seen encouraging Kartik to join the case back.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: The Khabri writes an open letter to Asim Riaz fans, says Sidharth Shukla fans are better

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App