Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kartik and Naira fail to bring eye-witness in the court. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: The longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reached a sensitive note where the lead stars Shevangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) are standing against their family decision in supporting Trisha over their own brothers Luv-Kush. From the last few episodes, both Kartik and Naira were seen finding eye-witness for Trisha in making their case more stronger.

But as per a latest twist, the ballon seller which they were finding for a long time gets missing which makes both Kartik and Naira disheartened. Before Kartik and Naira, Jhaveri’s men erase off the eye-witness before the duo could actually meet the balloon vendor. There are also reports that Jhaveri kills the eye-witness so that he can’t be of any use for Kartik and Naira.

Later, Naira and Kartik are seen disappointed as their only hope in the case also disappears. Overall, it will be exciting to see how the lead couple fights all these situations alone.

Moreover, Naira will also be seen taking a class of Goenka’s as media people record a statement of Kairav against Naira and in favor of Luv-Kush.

