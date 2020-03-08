Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: India most-watched, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading towards its another twist, where Jhaberi reveals all about Naira's past life, amid, a voice echoes in the courtroom.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Naira, Kartik Goenka most loved serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undergoing courtroom drama, where Naira exposed the real face of Jhaveri and holds him from the collar, and said, he planned the conspiracy against Kartik which led to his accident.

Midst of all, a voice came in and everyone turns their head, so, is Kartik who came to rescue Naira or the witness who knows the real truth about it. Meanwhile, in the courtroom fight, Jhabeir brought Naira’s past in front of everyone, where he stated that she kept Kairav hidden from Kartik, which left everyone stun.

Talking about the show it’s intriguing as various twists and turns are coming in the serial. The show is the spin-off of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shivangi Joshi as Naira, Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka is in lead roles, where they have their son Kairav. After knowing all the truth Shivangi Joshi as Naira, Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka are in lead roles, where they have their son Kairav, with that Naira and Kartik reunites

