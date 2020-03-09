Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan's most-watched show is indeed Intriguing as Naira and Jhaberi's tussle is garnering viewers attention. In the upcoming episode, she challenges Jhaberi that his evil plan will end in Holika.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: One of the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently displaying high octane drama, as Naira has been gearing up to reveal the real face of Jhaberi. In the promo ahead, the whole Goenka family can be seen doing preparations for Holi, where Naira warns Jhaberi to stop his evil tactics, else, she will reveal all the truth. She challenges him that his evil plan will now come to an end with this Holika.

While, Jhaberi laughs and advises her to take care of the family, as this Holi he has prepared a bigger plan for the whole Goenka family. It will be interesting to see how Naira fight against Jhaberi, will she able to expose him?

Talking about the show, its a spin-off of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Currently, in the show, Kartik is recovering from his accident, whereas, Naira is fuming in anger as she knows the real culprit behind the accident, she even grabbed Jhaberi’s collar in the courtroom. All and all the show is intriguing and Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka, Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka are in lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo:

