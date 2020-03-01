Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Shevangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently on a sensitive point where both the lead stars Kartik and Niara have to choose between what is ethically right and their family. In the last few episodes, Kartik and Naira were seen supporting Trisha over Luv-Kush and are busy making their court case stronger by chasing the eye-witness.
In order to convince the balloon vendor, who happens to be the only eye-witness in the entire matter, Kartik gets attacked by an uncontrollable truck that rushes towards him on the road. It seems that both Kartik and Naira are leaving no stone unturned to help Trisha and to make Luv-Kush guilty but all this while they end up harming themselves.
On the other hand, Media people start questioning Kariav about the entire incident who is seen praising Luv and Kush in front of the camera. Later, Naira is seen bursting out at the media people in order to drag children in this matter.
Not just this, later Naira also take a class of Goenka’s for not taking care of her son and leaving him to get tortured by the media people. Overall, it will be quite interesting to see how the lead stars handle this sensitive subject.
