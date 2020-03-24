Yeh Rishta Kya Kehla Hai will see a new twist as Samarth's growing disdain towards Vansh will be at full display as he will inform Vivaan's family about him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai has primarily focused on the developments in the relationship between Kartik and Naira but in tonight’s episode things will be different as focus will be shift from Kartik and Naira to Samarth and his dislike towards Vansh which will lead to Samarth going overboard and informing Vivaan’s family about him so that they can take him away from his and Gayu’s life.

This will put Gayu in a predicament of choosing between her son Vansh and Samarth making for a drama filled episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as it will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira save Gayu from this tough situation as Samarth is hellbent on making sure that Vansh stays out of his life.

Samarth’s disdain towards Vansh comes from the fact that Vansh is the child that Gayu and Vivaan had when hey were together which has been something that Samarth has never been able to digest and overlook prompting him to take this very harsh and impulsive decision of informing Vivaan’s family about Vansh.

This has been done by Samarth because he wants Gayu to put all her attention on his child, as Gayu is now pregnant with Samarth’s child.

Gayu in tonight’s episode will find out about Samarth’s step and will try to convince him that she would love both her children equally as she given birth to both of them, Gayu will try everything in her power to make sure that Vansh stays with her she never is required to prove her loyalty towards Samarth and their unborn child together ever again.

All this and more will be seen on tonight’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with all eyes on Kartik and Naira and how they are able to get Gayu trough this predicament.

