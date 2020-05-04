Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan recently opened up about his days of struggle and said that he had no plans to join the industry.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most loved and longest-running Tv shows. Moreover, after Hina Khan took an exit from the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left no stone unturned to meet the expectations of their fans. No doubt, both Shivangi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik have received a lot of love by their fans due to their on-screen chemistry. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Mohsin Khan revealed that he never thought to become a part of the entertainment industry.

He said that he is an electronic engineer and took 10 years to establish himself as an actor. He added that while struggling in the industry, he was also completing his education. He said that in college days, he started doing advertisements and also appeared in cameo roles in few shows. He also revealed that before appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he also shared the screens with Radhika Madan and Shakti Arora in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi in a lead role.

Mohsin Khan also appeared in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si but it was Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which brought him in limelight. The show is among their fans favorite also performs well in terms of TRP. Apart from Mohsin and Shivangi, the show also features Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Samir Sharma, Manu Malik, Pooja Joshi Arora, Vineeta Malik. Moreover, the makers also keep adding different twists and turn to keep the show entertaining.

Also Read: I For India concert: Shah Rukh Khan’s goofy moments with son AbRam; Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others turn singers and more, watch

Mohsin did his Tv debut with the show Love By Chance in 2014 and then appeared in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App