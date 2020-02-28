In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kairav will give a statement which will make everyone shock. The statement will show his hatred towards Kartik and Naira. Read the full article to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is star plus longest-running show. The show premiered on television on 12 January 2009 and is the fourth longest-running India television soap opera. The show has garnered a lot of attention and people are loving the show. The show is a kind of addiction as once you start watching it you can never leave watching the show. The show started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan and is now starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The couple has a separate fan base and this couple looks extremely adorable together.

In March 2019 a spin-off show started yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh.

In a recent episode, Kartik and Naira’s life took a new turn as they are giving tough competition to Shaktiman Jhaveri. Shaktiman Jhaveri is a lawyer who is playing a negative role and is making things worst for Kartik and Naira. Though the Goenka family is now tensed as the case gets in media and the media is making is a very big issue.

In this whole scene, a sudden scene comes that Kairav comes to India to support Luv Kush and speak against his parents Kartik and Naira. He even said that Naira hates Luv, kush and this is the reason that she wants to go against them and wants to send them to jail. Kartik and Naira get very shocked after listening to the statement of Kairav. This whole plan was set up by Shaktiman Jhaveri. He planned all this so that he can break the strength of Kartik and Naira, in which he gets successful.

