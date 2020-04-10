Recently, Karan Mehra shared about his first job with his fans by posting a picture with a caption describing his job. Read the article and check out the picture.

It is always interesting to know the backstory of everything and to know the backstory of an actor would be lovely as we will get to know how and when did they started their journey in acting. Some of the stars have a big backstory as in they come from nowhere and make it big, on the other hand, there are some stars who inherit their parent’s stardom. A lot of time many celebrities have revealed about where they come from, Recently Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naitik aka Karan Mehra revealed about his earlier life.

The star posted a picture on his Instagram sharing about the fact that he used to work at Dominos as a summer trainee after his 12th grade. The first job which Karan did was at Dominos and there he learnt the art of making Pizzas. The actor shared some pictures and videos of him while making Pizzas and french fries for his family. The videos and pictures are proof that he is a pro in it.

Karan captioned the post as from just a summer trainee at Dominos after his 12th grade and his first job where he learnt the art of making pizza. He also wrote that now when he looks back he realizes that whatever he learnt there at that time was great and he is still learning it now by making french fries and pizza for his family.

On this post, one of his friend from Bigg Boss Bani J commented on the post as to where was this speciality of him when he was there in the Bigg Boss house as back then they really needed it. She also wrote lots of love for Karan and his family. Well, it is also important to know that before getting into acting line, Karan worked as an assistant to directors Ram Gopal Verma and Rajkumar Hirani. The star has also worked as a stylist.

