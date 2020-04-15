Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka shares photos from the last day of the shoot, wishes to comeback soon.

This won’t be wrong to say that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most entertaining and loved shows on Television. From the social messages hidden behind the story, the interesting characters and the twists and turns added by the makers, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is no doubt fans favorite and also tops the charts in terms of TRP. Now, due to the pandemic, all the shoots and the production houses have come to a halt and there is no scope of the shoots resuming due to extended period of lockdown.

Though, the makers have now planned to entertain the fans with the older episodes, sometime back there were also reports that Mohsin Khan is shooting for some fresh episodes from his house. Recently, the lead star Mohsin aka Kartik Goenka shared photos from the last day of the shooting schedule with some of his costars and crew. Along with the photos, Mohsin also captioned it well, wishing for a comeback soon.

Just like the actor, we also hope that things return back to normal soon and the efforts of the government payback in the right direction. Not just Mohsin Khan, recently, the lead actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira Goenka also shared while interacting with a media portal that she misses the shoot days and wants everything to resume back.

Both Kartik and Naira make a cute couple and are loved by their audience and this might also be the reason behind the show getting so much love from their viewers. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Kartik finds his daughter and tells Naira about the truth when the show returns back.

