Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 11th March 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Mishti will be seen exposing Meenakshi after drinking bhang. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 11th March 2020 preview: High on drama and romance, the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has reached an interesting point where Meenakshi is trying hard to get rid of her daughter-in-laws Mishti and Kuhu but her image in front of her sons stops her. In the last episode, Abir and Kunal are seen solving the misunderstandings of Kuhu and Mishti and by mistake both of them make the sisters drink bhang.

In the episode, both Rajeswari and Rajvansh come together to celebrate Holi and both Mishti and Kuhu are seen praising each other but soon Abir realizes that instead of laughing drink, both of them have consumed bhang. The drama takes a new angle when Mishti calls Meenakshi– Dragon Saas and reveals something big about Meenakshi.

Mishti reveals the insights of how Meenakshi is using Kuhu against her and is leaving no stone unturned to create a rift between both the sisters so that she doesn’t become a part of the blame game in front of Kunal and Abir.

Overall, it will be quite exciting to see how Meenakshi responds to Mishti’s allegations against her and gets herself a clean chit in front of Abir and Kunal.

