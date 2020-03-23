Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 23 March 2010 promo: Abir and Mishti to get in a verbal spat, later Abir is seen comparing Mishti with Meenakshi. Read here—

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 23 March 2010 promo: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke which is said to be a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has currently reached a crucial point where a lot of spice is added by the twists and turns introduced by the makers. After spending quality time with her husband, Mishti will be expressing her feelings for Kuhu to Abir and will narrate how Kuhu and her plans harm their relationship.

After listening to all this, Abir gets disturbed and is seen getting into a spat with Mishti. Instead of solving it out, their fight takes the ugliest turn when Abir will be comparing his wife Mishti with Meenakshi and will also be seen blaming her for her deeds. Not just this, he will also accuse Mishti of following Meenakshi’s footsteps.

After hearing all this from Abir, Mishti is seen getting angrier and refuses to go back with him to their house. Ignoring Mishti, Abir will be seen leaving her alone in the resort and will return back to Rajvansh’s house.

Overall, it will be quite interesting to see how Abir and Mishti will come together after this big ugly fight. Will this fight develop more misunderstandings between the two or they will surpass this situation as well with their intelligence. Moreover, will Meenakshi try to take advantage of Abir and Mishti’s fight? Further, will Meenakshi’s plan of separating Mishti and Abir become successful after Abir and Mishti’s ugly fight at the resort.

