Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke preview 19 March 2020: In the upcoming episode after the kidnapping drama, Parul will be seen suggesting Abir of spending some quality time with Mishti. Read here—

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke preview 19 March 2020: When it comes to romance and drama, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has no doubt emerged among the top watched daily soaps with a gripping storyline and good TRP numbers. From strategies, separations, breakups to weddings, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the romantic-drama among the leading shows.

Talking about the ongoing drama, in the last episode, Meenakshi shocked everyone in the house by taking the place of Parul and getting dressed as a servant and told everyone that she will now be undertaking the household work rather than going to the office. Later everyone is seen apologizing to her and she is seen again joining the office. But the most surprising part in the last episodes was Abir and Kunal’s kidnap.

Reports reveal that soon after their kidnapping mystery gets solved, Parul will be seen making Abir realize of his responsibilities towards Mishti after their wedding. She makes him understand that when her own sister is not supporting her in the house how can he leave her alone and suggests spending quality time with her.

Abir later understands Parul’s point and plan a romantic date with Mishti. Now, it will be interesting to see how Meenakshi again separates Abir and Mishti and how she plans another master plan of spoiling their date together. On the other hand, Kunal also gets irritated with Kuhu as she is always complaining about Mishti and tells her to manage her own business.

