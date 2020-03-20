Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke preview 20 March 2020: After using Parul and declaring that she is uneducated in media, Meenakshi plans to separate Abir, Mishti and Kunal, Kuhu. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke preview 20 March 2020: When it comes to drama along with entertainment, how can anybody forget Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s romantic show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. From the start itself, the show is riding high in terms of TRP and manages to conquer hearts with its interesting yet un-expected twists.

In the last episode, Kuhu and Mishti reunite to find out the mystery behind Kunal and Abir’s kidnapping. Though, both the sisters fight a lot but at the time of crisis both of them helped each other and Mishti also fights from kidnappers to save Kuhu. Later, both of them get angry when the kidnappers bring them to a resort and come to know that it was a prank of Abir and Kunal to reunite them.

On the other hand, Meenakshi is seen satisfying her ego by using Parul and letting the media know that Parul is not educated. In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi is seen getting worried as Kunal and Abir as didn’t turn up to the office. Later, Kunal and Abir are seen spending quality time with their wives Kuhu and Mishti as the couples go for a romantic date.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Prerna Sharma finally meets her daughter Sneha, watch here

Now, how can Meenakshi see her sons being happy so to take their happiness away, Meenakshi again plans to separate both the duos by adding the seed of misunderstandings between the two. Now, it will be interesting to see how Abir and Kunal manage to save their married life from Meenakshi.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 March 2020 preview: Kartik, Naira gear up to celebrate Dadi’s birthday

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App