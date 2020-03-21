Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke The fight between the newly weds Abeer and Mishti takes a serious turn as Abeer heads home leaving Mishti all by herself on the honeymoon.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: The Star Plus serial with Saheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead has seen much drama unfold in recent episodes from Abeer and Mishti getting married to them coincidentally staying in the same hotel as Kunal and Kuhu, will now see its most dramatic moment yet with Abeer leaving for home and stranding Mishti all be herself in the resort/hotel.

This will unfold when Abeer will compare Mishti to Meenakshi which will escalate the tension between the couple and would lead to fight between the two.

Mishit in this scenario would act sensibly and try to dial down the situation but Abeer would fail to keep his anger in check and would head off to home.

The fight between Abeer and Mishti would create perfect opportunity for Meenakshi to further the tension between the couple, However Mishti would recognize the fact that this is exactly what Meenakshi wants and would make attempts to clear the air between herself and Abeer, which would initially be outright rejected by Abeer but once he regains his cool he too will look past this petty fight and would put effort towards reconciling with her wife.

Abeer and Mishti’ fight has escalated the drama in serial which would continue in the episodes to come begging viewers to choose side between Abeer ane Mishti.

Tonight’s episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will focus primarily on the fight if Abeer and Mishti and along with the furthering the plots of Kunal and Kuhu and other characters making tonight’s episode jam packed and not to be missed at any cost.

