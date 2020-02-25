Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Though both Abir and Mishti have tied the knots with each other, their problems seems to have no end. Read the complete details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: If there is any show which has shown maximum growth in TRP charts, it is Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, which is the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Though the lead stars Sheheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma playing the role of Abir Rajvansh and Mishti Rajvansh have tied the knots with each other and their entire family is enjoying with their wedding festivities, it seems that Abir is still not sure to take Mishti home and gets a panic attack.

But what happens is totally the opposite of what Abir thinks. Mishti gets a grand welcome at the Rajvansh house and everyone in Abir’s family tries to make Mishti’s Grey Pravesh special. It seems that Meenakshi, who happens to be Abir’s mother, will soon be targetting the sister bond as she is trying level best to make Kuhu insecure of Mishti’s entry into the house.

While Mishti and Abir fail to understand the new plan of Meenakshi Rajvansh, Kuhu decides to take revenge from Mishti by tarnishing her image in their first Rasoi. She plans to spoil Mishti’s dish and decides to impress her in-laws by cooking their favorite food.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum preview February 25, 2020: Tanya brings Pari home, wants Veena to accept her baby

Though, both Abir and Mishti have got married, their struggles seem to have no end. Now, it will be interesting to see how both Abir and Mishti take forward their wedding life and withstand their problems together.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s first swayamvar nomination! Are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Jasleen Matharu safe?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App