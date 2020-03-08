Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Kunal and Mishti's serial takes a new turn when Kuhu finally admits her hatred towards Mishti. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that Kuhu pushes her in Holika Dhayan.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: India’s most-watched, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke serial is creating buzz for its twist in it. In the promo ahead, viewers will see that Kuhu finally admits her jealousy towards Mishti, which came as a huge shock for the family. amidst, Kunal transfers her entire business on Mishti’s name.

with his big decision, Kuhu gets extremely jealous of her and tries to hurt her, by pushing in Holika Dhan. However, Kuhu will also reveal the reason for not liking her and said, she is the wife of Kunal, so why he always pamper Mishti and now he transferred all the company shares on Mishti’s name. It’s unbearable for her, so that’s why she tried to kill her.

However, Mishti was always seen supporting Kuhu, and for the sake of family happiness she always tried to be good with her, It seems like nothing can build love in Kuhu’s heart as his husband’s attention is more on Mishti. Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh, Kaveripriyam as Kuhu Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh are in lead roles.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai clocks 3 million followers on Instagram, pens emotional note for fans

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Promo:

Also Read: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka promo: Surbhi Jyoti to play moon princess Laila, seeks revenge from Roshni and Aman

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Promo:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein delayed but fans have a different demand

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App