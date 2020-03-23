Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Ritvik Arora recently revealed about his number of girlfriends on Instagram. Read the complete details here—

The most loved Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has not just conquered hearts with its interesting storyline, it has also performed well in terms of TRP graphs. The show has currently reached an interesting point where Abir is seen getting parted from Mishti due to their misunderstandings. While, the makers are all up in keeping the audience glued up to the screens with its ups and downs, the lead star Ritvik Arora has something big to reveal.

Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kunal in the show, enjoys a huge fan base on social media handles. From hitting the gym to his on-screen romance with Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), the actor is seen making headlines for all the right reasons. This won’t be wrong to say that Ritvik knows how to garner the attention of his fans and keeps sharing professional and personal updates on Instagram.

Recently, while engaged in a question and answer round on Instagram, he answered an interesting question about his relationship status. Recently, one of his fans asked him whether he has a girlfriend or not. To this, Ritvik answered very diplomatically and revealed that he has many Girls and friends.



On the work front, Ritvik did his Television debut with Tu Aashiqui with Jannat Zubair Rahmani, which brought him in limelight. Talking about his current show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, it is a romantic drama show produced by Rajan Shahi and also features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam.

