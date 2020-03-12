Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 12 March 2020 preview: It seems that Holi seems more dramatic for Abir, Mishti and Kuhu as their celebration takes a new turn after Kuhu and Mishti accidentally drink Bhang. From praising each other in front of the family members to revealing the truth, both Mishti and Kuhu have no doubt made their Holi celebration more interesting by calling Meenakshi with insulting names.

In today’s episode, this Bhaag twist added by Kuhu and Mishti will lead to a major effect in Abir and Mishti’s relationship as both will be seen getting into a heated argument. The story goes like after getting drunk, both Mishti and Kuhu are brought by their husbands in the room to calm them out. While, Kunal tries head to toe to calm Kuhu down, meanwhile, all the efforts of Abir go in vain as Mishti tries hard to come out of the room to reveal the truth of Kuhu and unveil that Kuhu was the one who added sleeping pills in Abir’s coffee where Abir gets shocked.

Though, Mishti constantly wants Kuhu’s mystery to get unveiled, Abir is seen stopping her and both of them also get into a verbal spat where Abir wants to stop Mishti as he believes that Mishti will regret about this later.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 12 March 2020 preview: Anurag and Prerna reunite, get into heated argument while being stuck in lift

Now, everything works in favor of Kuhu as her objective of developing differences between Mishti and Abir get successful. Overall, this will be quiet exciting to see how Abir stops Mishti in revealing the truth in front of the family.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra reacts on his depression remark, says promo doesn’t depicts whole story

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App