Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 17 march 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will be seen turning a servant to seek revenge from Parul and Kunal. Read here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 17 march 2020 preview: This will not be wrong to say that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as after back to back failures of her evil plans, Meenakshi is back with another masterstroke to spoil the image of Kunal and Parul in front of the family members.

It all starts when Kunal accepts Parul as his mother and announces about the reality in front of the media at the inauguration ceremony. Later, Kunal also gave the rights of inauguration to Parul and not to Meenakshi which makes her jealous of Parul. Later Meenakshi also gets angry at Kuhu as she thinks that it was Kuhu’s idea to call media at the opening ceremony.

As usual, Kuhu shifts her blame to Mishti and Meenakshi is seen challenging herself to take revenge from Mishti. Later, Abir and Mishti are seen making Kunal realize her real mother Parul’s worth and appreciates him for giving her status, which she actually deserves. After observing all this, Meenakshi is seen getting angry on Abir and later decides to bring one more truth in front of the family,

In order to seek revenge, Meenakshi decides to take revenge and turns a servant and makes everyone shock from her get up. Later, she also decides to make Kunal and Parul feel bad in front of the family by disrespecting them. Overall, it will be quite interesting to see how Meenakshi takes revenge from her own son and sister Kunal and Parul.

