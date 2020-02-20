Abir and Mishti are all set to tie the knot in a very unique style. The makers have revealed their look and their entry. They had opted for a unique style for the reminiscence of the memories. Abir and Mishti came outside and they saw a bus decorated for their welcome. Shaheer Sheikh who is playing Abir wore a sherwani with royal accessories, he looked extremely handsome and no groom can ever look better than him.

Rhea Sharma who is playing Mishti opted for red bridal lehnga with beautiful bridal makeup, her look makes her wedding-ready. Mishti’s jewelry will definitely take your heart away. She looked so adorable and the way all her look was planned made her perfect bride. Mishti hold hands with Abir and came into the garden space.

The garden space was all decorated and the bus was all covered with lights, the place was looking so astonishing. The makers give it a touch to their meeting. The show begin with the bus when Abir and Mishti met. After looking at the decorated bus, both Abir and Mishti got emotional and they were all into the tears. They recalled all the memories and give a smile to each other.

Also Read: Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka February 19, 2020 written updates: Aman plans to take revenge on Roshani

View this post on Instagram

#yehrishteyhainpyaarke

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

View this post on Instagram

#mishbirKishaadi #haldi #theRajvansh

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 19th February 2020, Episode 3 written updates: Jasleen Matharu, Balraj Syal get advantage card

Abir and Mishti’s wedding is also be going unique because of the phenomenal arrangement. Now the fans are waiting to watch them get married, they can’t wait to watch them tie knots. We hope that the makers have not planned any other trouble in their lovey-dovey marriage.

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 