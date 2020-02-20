Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir and Mishti, one of the most loved couples of television history are finally going to tie the knots after a lot of troubles, fights, and confusion. The couple faced a lot of trouble before they get engaged but now there marriage is going to be super special and memorable.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir, Mishti are all set to tie knot, have a look

Abir and Mishti are all set to tie the knot in a very unique style. The makers have revealed their look and their entry. They had opted for a unique style for the reminiscence of the memories. Abir and Mishti came outside and they saw a bus decorated for their welcome. Shaheer Sheikh who is playing Abir wore a sherwani with royal accessories, he looked extremely handsome and no groom can ever look better than him.

Rhea Sharma who is playing Mishti opted for red bridal lehnga with beautiful bridal makeup, her look makes her wedding-ready. Mishti’s jewelry will definitely take your heart away. She looked so adorable and the way all her look was planned made her perfect bride. Mishti hold hands with Abir and came into the garden space.

The garden space was all decorated and the bus was all covered with lights, the place was looking so astonishing. The makers give it a touch to their meeting. The show begin with the bus when Abir and Mishti met. After looking at the decorated bus, both Abir and Mishti got emotional and they were all into the tears. They recalled all the memories and give a smile to each other.

Also Read: Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka February 19, 2020 written updates: Aman plans to take revenge on Roshani

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 19th February 2020, Episode 3 written updates: Jasleen Matharu, Balraj Syal get advantage card

Abir and Mishti’s wedding is also be going unique because of the phenomenal arrangement. Now the fans are waiting to watch them get married, they can’t wait to watch them tie knots. We hope that the makers have not planned any other trouble in their lovey-dovey marriage.

Coz it's unique Mishbir Di happy wedding yeah! 😭♥ Gosh just look at their smiley faces MashAllah need to protect them at all cost..💓 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe HT evil eyes you better STAY AWAY!

*Thu Thu Thu* 🔥 🌚 pic.twitter.com/mQjDEH0kjU — ᴛ ɪ ɴ ᴀ ᴀ 💫 | ʍíՏհҍíɾաɑӀí (@lostAngelzx) February 20, 2020

It's truth that the happiest ppl don't have the best of everything, they Just make the best of everything with their togetherness in all situations & that's what our MISHBIR do💓#YehRishteyHainPyaarKé pic.twitter.com/XLBT22ewqT — ᴛ ɪ ɴ ᴀ ᴀ 💫 | ʍíՏհҍíɾաɑӀí (@lostAngelzx) February 20, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App