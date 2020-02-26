Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke February 26, 2020, written update: Television show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently in its full swing as the lead stars Mishti-Abir are now together but there are a lot more problems waiting for them. The episode will start where Abir and Kunal will be discussing about their first night while doing yoga. Kunal looks excited to tell the unusual part about his night but Abir stops him in between saying that he can’t talk about all that.

Post to which, Abir will be seen cheering up Mishti for her first Rasoi as she gets nervous after getting up late. Later, Abir will tell Mishti that it is not an examination and she will enjoy this when she will celebrate every point of her life. Further, Kuhu and Kunal are seen planning surprises for each other and it seems that both of them are trying to reunite.

On the other hand, Meenakshi is planning to give a big surprise to Mishti for her first rasoi and makes Kuhu part of her plan. When Mishti comes to know about the ritual, she will express herself to Kuhu saying that she doesn’t know how to cook food. Later Abir also decides to take part in the rituals and announces a cooking face-off between him and Mishti.

On the other hand, Kuhu, who has been given the responsibility of gifting Mishti, Meenakshi’s necklace will be seen getting insecure as she will wear the same necklace and will think that Mishti might take her place in the house.

