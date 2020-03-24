Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kuhu leaves no chance to degrade Mishti, as in the upcoming episode, she will again be seen yelling at Mishti, as she wants to know all the conversation which has happed between Mishti and Meenakhsi.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The romantic Indian drama series has been mots loved and watched with the same enthusiasm as for the first episode. In the upcoming episode, the makers will display high drama in it, as Kuhu once against the plot against Mishti. The scenario happens, where Abeer–Mishti and Kuhu–Kunal decided to stay in a resort, amid Abeer and Kunal decides to pamper their wives. The arranged a romantic date for them and can be seen romancing.

Howbeit, Meenakshi called Mishti and made some shocking revelations, which are still not known to the viewers, soon Abeer, Kunal and Kuhu confront her and want to know all the conversation which had occurred between them.

Without giving time, Kuhu started creating panic and blamed Mishti for no reason, while the latter was standing stunned next to Abeer. Meanwhile, Mishti tries to explain the whole situation to Abeer and Kunal but, Kuhu didn’t seem to give her a chance to explain a bit. Indeed the show is high on drama, as once again Kuhu gets a chance to pull down Mishti’s leg for no reason. It will be interesting to watch Will Mishti will reveal her conversation with Meenakshi? Will Kuhu and Mishti will be seen in good terms?

Watch Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke promo:

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh, Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu Rajvansh are in lead roles.

Watch Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke promo:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App