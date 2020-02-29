Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora's show is catching everyone's gaze as new twist and strategies are coming up in it, currently Kuhu's plan backfires as she planned to build hatred between Abir and Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Indian romantic drama featuring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh, and Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh’s serial are showcasing high octane drama as twist and tragedies didn’t seem to end! In the upcoming serial, Abir and Mishti can be seen enjoying family time, amidst Kuhu seemed to be unhappy with their love planned an evil conspiracy against them and while preparing coffee added drug in it.

Interestingly, unknowingly Abir swaps the coffee mug, and coffee with a drug came up to him, after drinking that he got unconscious and fainted on the terrace, immediately Mishti called the doctors and medication was given to him. However, Kuhu’s conspiracy was scrapped as after waking up from his unconsciousness, Abir started romancing with Mishti and said her thank u for saving his life.

Talking about the plot, the love life of Mishti and Abir, where the girl is down-to-earth and believes that a relationship must have compatibility, the love life of Mishti and Abir, where the girl is down-to-earth and believes that a relationship must have compatibility; for marriage, Meenakshi chooses Mishti for Kunal which left Kuhu heartbroken, so she seeks for revenge with her.

