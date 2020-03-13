Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke March 13 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Mishti will be seen making Parul, the new owner of Kunal's company. Read the details here–

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke March 13 2020 preview: Starplus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar has reached an interesting point where the makers are all set to make the storyline more interesting by adding new twists and turns every other day. For a long time, Meenakshi wanted Mishti and Kuhu to fight like cat and mouse so that she has a strong point of kicking them out of her house but every time her plan flops as Mishti indirectly gives a nice answer to all her evil plans.

As per the development, in the upcoming episode, Mishti will be adding another twist by transferring Kunal’s company papers to Parul by making her the new owner. Post to which, the entire family is happy after Mishti’s decision of giving the company to Parul. Though, everyone is proud of Mishti in the house but Meenakshi suffers from another defeat as she wanted Kuhu to react on this subject but like every time Mishti again flops all evil plans of her mother-in-law.

Now, it will be more interesting to see whether Kuhu sorts out all the differences between her and Mishti after the transfer of the company papers, or like every time she will still drag the subject up to no limit to make her feel unwanted.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 12 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill slams Sanjjanna Galrani for questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character

Further, how will Abir react after knowing the truth that Kuhu was the one who added sleeping pills in his coffee? Will he bring the truth in front of the family or will he sort all the differences personally without involving anyone else in this game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee give some major BFF goals, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App